The dollar suffered quite a beating last week, amid key technical breaks against the rest of the major currencies bloc. However, there are still some saving graces for the dollar and we'll get into them later in the session. The most important one though is arguably USD/JPY, which moved away from a test of its 100 and 200-day moving averages, climbing back above 138.00.

USD/JPY daily chart

So far today, major currencies are mostly little changed with equities and bonds also just settling into the new week. The aussie and kiwi are slightly lower though, dragged down by a softer Chinese yuan following the Q2 GDP data here.

There won't be much in Europe today to distract from the focus on the dollar rout, so we'll see if there is appetite to keep chasing the downside leg for the greenback in the session ahead.

0800 GMT - Italy June final CPI figures

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 14 July

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.