The market is in a calmer mood once again as we look towards European trading but this time, perhaps in better standing. Stocks are looking a little more buoyed after Amazon's earnings beat but we'll see if that tide through until the end of the day.

In FX, major currencies are once again little changed with dollar pairs still relatively stuck in narrow ranges. There might not be much appetite really until we get to the US non-farm payrolls later today.

Coming up in Europe, there will be some light data points but nothing that will really impact markets whatsoever. As such, the focus will remain on the US jobs report and how that will impact the Fed outlook. This is the first key hurdle that Powell has highlighted after the FOMC meeting last week, as seen here.

0600 GMT - Germany June industrial orders

0730 GMT - Germany July construction PMI

0830 GMT - UK July construction PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone June retail sales data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.