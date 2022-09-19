The dollar is keeping steady as we look towards the session ahead, with markets focused on key central bank decisions this week. Risk tones are fairly more cautious with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% after last week's drubbing. The Friday close was salvaged somewhat but the negative undertones are still persisting as we look towards the Fed next.

It's almost a bare calendar day in Europe, so that will not offer much for traders and investors to work with before Wall Street enters the fray later. Be reminded that UK markets are also closed today in observance of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That could make for quieter trading in the session ahead as well.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 16 September

0900 GMT - Eurozone July construction output

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.