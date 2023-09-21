Australia industrial arbitrator says:
- Chevron, Unions are on the precipice of achieving historical first enterprise agreements for LNG facilities
- Discussions have resulted in widespread agreement on the majority of provisions of the proposed enterprise agreements
- A failure to settle all outstanding issues will result in those agreed provisions "simply evaporating"
- Parties are required to advise the commission of their acceptance or rejection of recommendations by 9 a.m. Sydney time on friday
- Makes recommendations on pay, working conditions for Chevron and unions to consider