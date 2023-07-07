It's non-farm Friday and this edition comes with the Canadian jobs report as well.

If the US data beats estimates, it will be the 15th consecutive beat, which is an insane run. The consensus is 225K, from 339K a month ago. The market has surely priced in something stronger than that after yesterday's beat on ADP employment.

For Canada, the consensus is +20K with 5.3% unemployment and that should be more of an FX market mover, given the uncertainty around the BOC decision next week.

Here's a preview of the non-farm payrolls report.