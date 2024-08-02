Happy jobs Friday.

In the bigger picture, this isn't a pivotal jobs report for the economy. There's some slowing baked in and the Fed will get another non-farm payrolls report before the September FOMC decision.

What's changed the game is the market -- specifically the bond market -- shooting higher in a pure flight to safety. The moves in yields and Fed pricing (30% chance of 50 bps in Sept, cuts priced for six straight meetings) are pointing to something ominous in the economy and equity markets are wilting, including a 5.8% drop in the Nikkei overnight -- the worst since 1987.

That's left everyone on edge.

I'm also sympathetic to the idea that even a stronger print will lead to strong dip buying in bonds.

Check out my non-farm payrolls preview for all the numbers that are expected.