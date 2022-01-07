Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by 400,000 jobs in December in a report due at the bottom of the hour. Last month's reading was a disappointment at 210K.

The two big pre-jobs inputs are ISM services and ADP. The employment component of the ISM services index fell to 54.9 from 56.5 in December. That was slightly above the 54.1 consensus estimate. ADP employment rose 807K compared to 534K expected.

Others are pointing to HomeBase jobs data and estimate it points to as much as 1 million jobs.

In a separate report, Canadian jobs are forecast to rise 27.5K. I worry more about Canadian jobs than the US because of omicron restrictions. However they didn't go into place until late in the month so Statistics Canada might not pick them up until January, which should be a poor month for the Canadian economy overall.