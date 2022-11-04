It's non-farm payrolls Friday and it's another big one and expected at +200K. The White House had a strangely-specific forecast for 150K jobs yesterday, which would add to the bullish tone in markets. The Canadian jobs report is due at the same time.and focast at +10.0K.

For more, see: October non-farm payrolls preview: By the numbers

In any case, the jobs report could be overshadowed by signs of China reopening and the G7 going forward with the Russian oil price cap.

This could be a wild finish to the week.