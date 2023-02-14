After the hot US labour market report and Fed meeting to start February, this is the big economic release that everyone has been waiting for. After all the pushing and pulling in the past week or so, we're finally here and Valentine's Day plans might have to wait for a bit. 😜
In trading yesterday, markets brushed aside the fear that the inflation report today might be a problem as Wall Street rallied to post solid gains on the day. We'll see if that sentiment will be vindicated and here's a couple of previews to wrap your head around the data later:
- Revisions make for a particularly tricky US CPI report
- Goldman Sachs on US Jan. CPI: "potential to interrupt the more relaxed inflation outlook"
- US CPI report due Tuesday, 14 February 2023 - preview
- Week Ahead: New BoJ Governor; US CPI, retail sales; UK data dump
- US consumer price inflation the main focus on the week