I think the Fed comments about skipping a hike at the June meeting neutered today's non-farm payrolls report, to some extent. But it's still non-farm payrolls and it's undoubtedly a market mover.

The consensus today is 190K and if it's higher than that, it will be the 14th beat in a row. Read my non-farm payrolls preview and be ready.

The FX market has been locked in a sideways grind for the past 18 hours in anticipation but I think anything sub-300K will keep the dollar under pressure, though details like the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings will certainly be big.