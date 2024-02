Happy Friday, particularly if you're a shareholder of Amazon or Meta.

The market is in a good mood on account of those earnings with S&P 500 futures up 33 points. Up next is the January non-farm payrolls report and that could upend everything once again.

There has been so much happening this week that it's tough to see where non-farm payrolls fits in, especially with the market suddenly worried about banks again. In any case, here is my non-farm payrolls preview.