It's jobs day!

The market is antsy about a softening economy so I don't think a weak report will goose risk assets the way it used to, but that remains to be seen. A strong report would likely kick off another round of bond sales and certainly lead to a rally in the dollar.

Along with the US data, we also get the Canadian jobs report and that could have a stronger impact on the FX market as the market is precisely 50/50 on a July 24 rate cut from the Bank of Canada.