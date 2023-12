A big American jobs breakfast is on the menu today with the market watching USD/JPY and bonds particularly closely.

Yesterday's USD/JPY drama and the redux in Asia today has that pair at 144.33, up 20 pips on the day. Helping along has been the bond market where yields are 4-6 bps higher with the belly bulging.

The consensus today is +180K with the rest in my Preview: November non-farm payrolls by the numbers.