Happy non-farm payrolls Friday and we get the Canadian employment report at the same time.

The consensus on NFP is +200K with unemployment ticking up to 4.2%. I wrote a full preview here.

Given US hurricane/strike skews, the Canadian report should end up being the bigger market mover. Pricing is almost evenly split between 25 bps and 50 bps at the Dec 11 BOC and it's likely to break based on today's data. The consensus is +25.0K and 6.6% unemployment.

For more, see the economic calendar.