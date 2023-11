Happy non-farm Friday.

Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by 180K at the bottom of the hour. For more, see our non-farm payrolls preview.

Canadian jobs data will be released at the same time as the US report, with the consensus at +22.5K jobs and the unemployment rate ticking up to 5.6% from 5.5%.

The day won't end after non-farm payrolls as we get the October ISM services report at 10 am. Canadian traders also get a new number to mull as S&P Global begins publishing a Canadian services PMI.