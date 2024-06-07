Both the US and the Canada jobs report will be released at the bottom of the hour. What is expected for May in the US?

Non-farm payroll estimate 185K (vs 175 theK)

Private payroll, 170K vs 167K last month.

Manufacturing payrolls, 5K vs 8K last month

Unemployment rate 3.9% est vs 3.9% last month

Average earnings MoM 0.3% versus 0.2% last month

Average earnings YoY 3.9% versus 3.9% last month

Average workweek (hrs) 34.3 versus 3.4% last month

labor force participation rate:No estimate versus 62.7% last month

U6 underemployment: No estimate versus 7.4% last month.

In Canada,

Employment change 22.5K expected vs 90.4 last month

Unemployment rate 6.2% vs 6.1% last month

Part time employment last month 50.3K

Full time employment last month 40.1

Participation Rate 65.4 last month

Average hourly earnings last month 4.8%.

Looking at some of the US employment data released so far: