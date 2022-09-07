London/European traders are exiting for the day. The major indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX is up 0.35%

France's CAC is up 0.02%

UK's FTSE 100 is down -0.86%

Spain's Ibex is up 0.75%

Italy's FTSE MIB is up 0.28%

Looking at the debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the day lower.

European benchmark 10 year yields

IN the forex, the EURUSD is the strongest of the major currencies, while the JPY remains the runaway weakest. The EURUSD is trading back above its 100 hour moving average at 0.99345. The current prices trading at 0.99477.

The EURJPY which is the strongest of the currencies today. Looking at the daily chart, it broke above the July highs near 142.314 today and is running toward the June highs at 144.27. The current prices trading at 143.588. The high price reached 143.81

EURJPY trades between July and June highs