That's quite a startling statistic to be honest. Here's a graph compiled by The Times:

The UK as a whole sees roughly 11% yet to receive a single dose (according to government data) but when it comes to London itself, that figure is nearly tripled at 32%. Here's a breakdown in comparison to other areas:

Considering the figures, it could be a reason why the virus is starting to become more widespread again in the UK. With omicron being highly more transmissible, that just compounds woes at the end of the day.

We'll see how medical capacity is able to cope in the days/weeks ahead but this certainly is an ominous statistic.

If anything, it could reaffirm that omicron will quickly overtake delta as the dominant variant. Or at least that is going to be the case in the capital.

A fun statistic also brought up is that four of ten people in Westminster are said to not be vaccinated. Talk about leading by example.