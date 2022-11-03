The Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report on "Longtime China investor" Tiger Global Management, citing unnamed 'people familiar':

has hit pause on investing in Chinese equities

Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others that Mr. Xi’s reelection and his stacking of the Communist Party’s leadership with loyalists at the recent party Congress could increase geopolitical tensions and means the country’s Zero-Covid policy will likely continue, the people said.

Concerns about what Beijing might attempt to do with Taiwan, a democratically self-ruled island, also increased

Here's China's (HK) Hang Seng. On the bright side at least its half-price now ....