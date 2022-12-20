Japan 10 year
Japan 10 year yield

The BOJ surprised the market by resetting the target rate for the 10 year up to 0.5% from 0.25%. The chart above shows the actual 10 year yield with the yield moving toward the 0.5% level (it reached 0.432%) today. That sent the 10 year yield to the highest level since midyear 2015.

JPY pairs
JPY currency pair are down sharply(higher JPY) led by AUDJPY

In the currency market, the JPY pairs all moved sharply higher (higher JPY - see table above).

Looking at the snapshot of the USDJPY and the major crosses, the biggest mover was the AUDJPY which fell -4.22% on the day (higher JPY). That one-day move is the largest since June 24, 2016 when the price moved down -5.68% (see chart below).

AUDJPY
The last time the AUDJPY moved down this low was June 2016

For the USDJPY, it is down -3.82% on the day. Recall on November 10, the USDJPY also moved down sharply. On that day the pair move down -3.72%. In June 2016 it fell -3.699% - similar to the decline today and last month. When was the USDJPY down more than the -3.82% currently? The move today is the sharpest move to the downside since October, 7, 1998

JPY
USDJPY moved down a similar amount last month after CPI

What happened in June 2016?

The JPY was pushed higher by Fed, safe-haven flows amid the Brexit fears. The UK referendum on Brexit was on June 23, 2016.

JPY

How do the JPY moves vs. the major stack up historically?