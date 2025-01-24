The S&P index closed at a record level yesterday, and today the intraday high made a new record at 6128.18. However gains have not been sustained, and the major indices are on these 4 declines.

A snapshot of the current market shows:

Dow industrial average is down -173 points or -0.39% at 44,391.70

S&P index is down -27.18 points or 0.44% at 6091.85

NASDAQ index is down -136.11 points or 0.67% at 19617

The record in the NASDAQ index is at 20173.89. The high price today reached 20118.61 – within 55 points of the record.

Given the current market, it seems any records will not be made today. There still is an hour and 1/2 left in trading but the bias seems favoring some profit-taking going into the weekend