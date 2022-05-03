Fertilizer shortages and food shortages are on the rise. Earlier posts on this were giving a heads up:
A global food crisis is brewing
Rising food prices are going to be a global catastrophe and few are working to stop it
Food prices surge to a new record high in March, says UN agency
- Nigeria had to buy emergency supplies of Canadian potash in April after the country was unable to import the key fertilizer from Russia due to the impact of Western sanctions, the head of Nigeria's sovereign investment authority NSIA said.
- Uche Orji, the head of NSIA, declined to comment on prices. However, spot prices today are up more than 250% for deliveries to west Africa compared to last year, according to commodities pricing agency Argus Media, dealing a further blow to the country's finances.