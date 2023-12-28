The major European indices are closing lower on day. A snapshot of the closes shows:

  • German DAX, -0.24%
  • France CAC -0.48%
  • UK FTSE 100 -0.03%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.35%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%

With one more day to go in the trading week, the major indices are mixed/little changed:

  • German DAX -0.03%
  • France CAC -0.44%
  • UK FTSE 100 +0.33%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.25%

As European/London traders look to exit, US stocks are trading modestly higher:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 43.84 points or 0.12% at 37700.97
  • S&P index up 6.43 points or 0.13% at 4788.06. The index enters closer to the all-time high at close at 4796.57
  • Nasdaq index of 25.06 points or 0.18% at 15125
  • Russell 2000-5.99 points or -0.29% at 2060.20

US yields are higher:

  • 2-year 4.266% +2.4 basis points
  • 5-year 3.828% +4.0 basis points
  • 10 year 3.827% +3.9 basis points
  • 30-year 3.980% +3.5 basis points