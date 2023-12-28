The major European indices are closing lower on day. A snapshot of the closes shows:

German DAX, -0.24%

France CAC -0.48%

UK FTSE 100 -0.03%

Spain's Ibex -0.35%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%

With one more day to go in the trading week, the major indices are mixed/little changed:

German DAX -0.03%

France CAC -0.44%

UK FTSE 100 +0.33%

Spain's Ibex -0.25%

As European/London traders look to exit, US stocks are trading modestly higher:

Dow Industrial Average up 43.84 points or 0.12% at 37700.97

S&P index up 6.43 points or 0.13% at 4788.06. The index enters closer to the all-time high at close at 4796.57

Nasdaq index of 25.06 points or 0.18% at 15125

Russell 2000-5.99 points or -0.29% at 2060.20

US yields are higher: