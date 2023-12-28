The major European indices are closing lower on day. A snapshot of the closes shows:
- German DAX, -0.24%
- France CAC -0.48%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.03%
- Spain's Ibex -0.35%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.26%
With one more day to go in the trading week, the major indices are mixed/little changed:
- German DAX -0.03%
- France CAC -0.44%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.33%
- Spain's Ibex -0.25%
As European/London traders look to exit, US stocks are trading modestly higher:
- Dow Industrial Average up 43.84 points or 0.12% at 37700.97
- S&P index up 6.43 points or 0.13% at 4788.06. The index enters closer to the all-time high at close at 4796.57
- Nasdaq index of 25.06 points or 0.18% at 15125
- Russell 2000-5.99 points or -0.29% at 2060.20
US yields are higher:
- 2-year 4.266% +2.4 basis points
- 5-year 3.828% +4.0 basis points
- 10 year 3.827% +3.9 basis points
- 30-year 3.980% +3.5 basis points