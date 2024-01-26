2024 inflation seen at 2.4% (previously 2.7%)

2025 inflation seen at 2.0% (previously 2.1%)

2024 GDP seen at 0.6% (previously 0.9%)

2025 GDP seen at 1.3% (previously 1.5%)

The previous survey was three months ago and while the participants now see a further easing in inflation, a more subdued economic outlook is also being observed. That owes mostly to weakening demand conditions, alongside expectations of softening in employment. After the stagnant growth in Q4 last year, there is little or no pick up expected in Q1 this year.