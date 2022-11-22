The lower yields with the 10 year down -6.4 basis points and the 30 year down -7.7 basis points is starting to feed higher stocks and a lower dollar. Looking at the major indices, the NASDAQ index is now up 1.25%. That has overtaken the Dow industrial average which is still up 1.16%. The S&P index is up 1.3%.

The USDCAD is moving below its 100 hour moving average.

The USDJPY is continuing to skim near the key support at the 100 day MA at 141.093 and the 38.2% of the move down from the November 9 high.

USDJPY
The USDJPY price continues to skim near the 38.2%/100H MA

.