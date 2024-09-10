Macklem Sept 10, 2024

Businesses are hiring much more slowly than people are entering the work force

Youth unemployment has gone up a lot

We have very high rates of immigration

If we were to see a rise in unemployment, that would be a concern

It's reasonable to expect further rate cuts

We want to see growth pickup as we get closer to the neutral rate

We want to see growth pickup and that's something that's going to factor into our monetary policy decisions

We expect wage growth to come into line with productivity. If that doesn't happen, it could make inflation sticky

If upside surprises materialize, we could slow the pace of normalization

Monthly GDP in particular and jobs have been on the weak side and that's a downside risk

If downside risks materialize, it could be appropriate to take a bigger step

There is some downside risk to our Q3 estimate

