Comments from Macron, who is expected to announce a new PM today:

Says he will carry out his full mandate as President

Says he will name a new Prime Minister within days

Call for snap elections this summer is a decision that political actors haven't understood

Early next year, the new govenment will draft a new budget bill

New budget will allow for needed investments

It's hard to see any way forward without a new election, which can't be called until July.