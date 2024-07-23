France President Macron:

  • The outgoing majority has lost elections, but the French wanted non-far right to work together
  • When asked about left-wing alliance PM candidate, Macron says issue of the moment is not about names.
  • Neither left-wing alliance nor outgoing majority can apply their program.
  • Urges political parties in parliament to work together to reach compromises during the coming weeks
  • France will be focused on Olympic Games until mid August with caretaker government and then look to form new government
  • Rules out resigning before the end of the term