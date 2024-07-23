France President Macron:
- The outgoing majority has lost elections, but the French wanted non-far right to work together
- When asked about left-wing alliance PM candidate, Macron says issue of the moment is not about names.
- Neither left-wing alliance nor outgoing majority can apply their program.
- Urges political parties in parliament to work together to reach compromises during the coming weeks
- France will be focused on Olympic Games until mid August with caretaker government and then look to form new government
- Rules out resigning before the end of the term