The latest IFOP polling data:

Far right 36.5%

Left popular front 29.0%

Macron's centrist camp 20.5%

The poll sees Le Pen's National Rally getting 225-265 seats with the left wing getting 170-200 and Macron's camp getting 70-100 seats. It takes 289 seats to get a majority so the politics -- assuming these ranges are right -- the politics will continue after the vote.

French stocks today traded at the lowest since January.