Tonight's tracking poll from Le Figaro paints a worsening picture for Emmanuel Macron's centralist alliance as voters split left and right. The far right now has 36% of the vote and the left popular front is up to 29.5%. Macron's camp has lost 1.5% since the pol on Thursday and sits at 20.5%.

French stocks are at an 11-day high and the euro has stabilized so it's tempting to think that it's all priced in. The bigger moves might come after the election.

And remember, these are parliamentary elections, Macron has vowed to stay on as President until his term ends in three years.

Update: A second poll from Harris shows Macron's camp down 1 percentage point.