A reported 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit the Turkey/Syrian border. This comes after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the countries on February 6.

The death toll is currently at 47,000 and expected to rise even further as more than 345,000 apartments were destroyed and many people are still unaccounted for.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 26 million people need assistance. An estimated 1 million people are living in tents and temporary shelters in Turkey. A total of 80,000 injured people are in hospital. In Syria up to 5 million people may be homeless.

