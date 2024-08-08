NHK is reporting that the earthquake have triggered tsunami warnings for several regions in the Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. These warnings are also extended to the Kagoshima and Ehime prefectures, with the Miyazaki prefecture the one impacted the most. The height of the tsunami is estimated to reach 1 metre.

The yen reaction so far hasn't been too noticeable. USD/JPY is hovering around 145.70-80 levels still, keeping its track lower since the start of European morning trade.

Update: We are seeing more headlines trickle in with NHK reporting that there are no abnormalities with the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant, which is located in Satsumasendai in the Kagoshima prefecture.