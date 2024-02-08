The long holiday begins on Friday, 9 February 2024 in China:

mainland Chinese stock markets are close on Friday

reopen on Monday, February 18

Hong Kong's stock exchange is closed February 12 and 13.

Singapore will be closed on Monday February 13.

Chinese stocks have bounced this week, one of the reasons c ited is the firing of Yi Huiman, who was the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Newly in charge now is Wu Qing, who has led the Shanghai Stock Exchange and served as a key deputy in Shanghai's municipal government.

Sounds like a tenuous reason but that's the buzz.