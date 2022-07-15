The major European stock indices are closing the day with solid gains. A look at the closing levels shows

German DAX, +245.06 points or 2.76% at 12864.71

France's CAC, +120.59 points or +2.04% at 6036.05

UK's FTSE 100 +119.2 points or 1.69% at 7159.01

Spain's Ibex +141.6 points or 1.81% at 7945.91

Italy's FTSE MIB +278.53 points or 1.84% at 20933

For the trading week the major indices are mostly lower:

German DAX -1.16%

France's CAC, unchanged

UK's FTSE 100, -0.52%

Spain's Ibex, -1.89%

Italy's FTSE MIB -3.77%