The major European stock indices are closing the day with solid gains. A look at the closing levels shows
- German DAX, +245.06 points or 2.76% at 12864.71
- France's CAC, +120.59 points or +2.04% at 6036.05
- UK's FTSE 100 +119.2 points or 1.69% at 7159.01
- Spain's Ibex +141.6 points or 1.81% at 7945.91
- Italy's FTSE MIB +278.53 points or 1.84% at 20933
For the trading week the major indices are mostly lower:
- German DAX -1.16%
- France's CAC, unchanged
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.52%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.89%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -3.77%