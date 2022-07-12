The major European  indices  are closing the day with mixed results. While the German DAX, France's CAC and UK's FTSE 100 close with gains, the Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB have closed in the red.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • German DAX, +73.05 points or 0.57%
  • France's CAC, +47.9 points or 0.80%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +13.25 points or 0.18%
  • Spain's Ibex -50.38 points or -0.62%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -84 points or -0.45%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are sharply lower as markets reacted to the sharp fall in the German ZEW economic sentiment indicator (fell to -51.1 vs. expectations of -39.0. Last month the index came in at -28.0).

  • Germany, 1.133% down from 1.249% yesterday
  • France's , 1.652%, down from 1.779% yesterday
  • UK, 2.064%, down from 2.191% yesterday
  • Spain, 2.227% down from 2.374% yesterday
  • Italy, 3.202%, down from 3.314% yesterday

