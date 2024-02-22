Dampier is a major industrial port in the Pilbara region in the northwest of Western Australia. Its used by Rio Tinto Group to export iron ore. The port began clearing ships from the harbour ahead of a cyclone that’s expected from Friday.

all port anchorages are expected to be cleared

the storm will most likely cross the far west Pilbara or upper Gascoyne coast on Saturday

Australia’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April.

At the margin this is a negative for the AUD, but it's a local event that'll pass quickly. AUD is moving more more on global developments.