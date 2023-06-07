As mentioned earlier, it is arguably going to be a slow and arduous wait until we get to next week's main events - the first being the US CPI and then the Fed decision. Equities are dribbling slightly lower but still not that much changed on the day while Treasury yields are also marginally lower. That is not leaving much to work with as major currencies stay in narrow ranges:

Dollar pairs are mostly keeping within 0.1% change of one another and that highlights a lack of enthusiasm so far in European trading.

With there being not much important data either, it's tough to really feel much conviction to go running on either side this week.