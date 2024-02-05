It's a quiet start to proceedings as markets are looking to get settled into the new week. The past week had plenty of action and volatility, which was very much fun. But the times do ebb and flow, so perhaps we might be in for a slower next few days. After all, this is a market that is taking clues from major data releases for the most part.

In European trading today, there aren't any overly significant items on the agenda. As such, trading sentiment might be more muted although higher yields is likely to keep the dollar underpinned. For now though, major currencies are mostly little changed. Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs currently:

PMI data will be a focus in the session ahead but they are mostly final readings for the euro area and the UK. Besides that, we'll be getting German trade balance and Sentix investor sentiment data to move things along as well.

0700 GMT - Germany December trade balance data

0815 GMT - Spain January services PMI

0845 GMT - Italy January services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France January final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany January final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone January final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 February

0930 GMT - UK January final services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone December PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.