The movements overall are light as dollar pairs are observing 0.1% or less change to start the session. USD/JPY did nudge to a high of 147.89 earlier but has retreated to around 147.60 levels currently. This comes as 10-year yields remain a bit of a drag, down 2.3 bps to 4.515% at the moment.

Besides that, the appetite among other dollar pairs is rather muted at best. EUR/USD is stuck within a 17 pips range with the technical outlook discussed here. The ECB is the main highlight for the pair and that only comes later today.

Given the more tepid mood in risk trades as well, we might be in for a slower session in Europe today.