The overall risk mood is keeping rather tentative and the dollar is sitting more mixed so far. Most dollar pairs are seeing just 0.1% change or less, so that speaks to the lack of appetite to start the session. But do keep an eye out on USD/JPY though as the pair just saw a quick 30 pip drop a few minutes ago:

USD/JPY 5 mins chart

As mentioned yesterday, as we start to get closer towards the 145.00 mark:

"If we do see a sudden spike up, don't be surprised to see an equally sharp drop right after as there will be those taking profit amid intervention risks."

Elsewhere, the aussie is leading gains by just a slight margin with AUD/USD up 0.3% to 0.6620 and that owes to China stepping in again as well as a beat on Australia retail sales earlier here.