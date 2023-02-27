The changes are relatively light so far on the day, with not much key triggers to work with. That said, equities are holding higher but that isn't enough to really spark any positive moves in the commodity currencies. As such, the dollar is trading more mixed as seen below:

It seems like traders are not that convinced of the overall market mood just yet, before Wall Street steps into the fray that is. But there's also month-end flows to consider, so that might make things a bit tricky in the sessions ahead.

For now though, I'd still argue to keep an eye out for the aussie and kiwi as outlined earlier in the day here. Besides that, cable is one to be mindful of as price also runs into a test of its 100 and 200-day moving averages:

A break below that sets the stage for the support region around 1.1840 to 1.1900 but for now, the pound is holding up as the dollar is keeping slightly cooler amid the better risk mood.