A snapshot of the major currencies space isn't showing much today, as traders are all waiting on the US CPI data before firming up any convictions. The dollar is little changed for the most part, only holding mildly lower against the commodity currencies but even those changes aren't anything meaningful:

The narrow ranges pretty much underscores the lack of appetite that is prevailing at the moment, as we await the inflation numbers before the volatility rounds kick into gear - same goes for broader markets.

As for the technical picture, this post from yesterday is still how things are playing out in the bigger picture currently.