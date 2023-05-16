The push and pull in markets continue with yesterday being a more risk positive session. As highlighted here last week, we might be in for more of a push and pull feeling in markets for now. And after the dollar advance at the end of last week, there is a bit of a pullback yesterday.

Equities were more positive with Wall Street closing slightly higher but US futures are now pointing lower to start the day. But that isn't really fazing major currencies whatsoever. The ranges are narrow and we are still rather stuck with dollar pairs trading little changed.

If you want to put it this way, one can say that we are stuck in a bit of a grind mode at the moment. It's all about waiting on that next big data and the US retail sales later today might be something to get markets moving again.

Until then, it might be a bit slow and quiet in Europe later today.