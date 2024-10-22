The dollar is keeping more mixed with light changes being observed overall. There's not much appetite or follow through, as traders are keeping a watchful eye on the bond market for anything. USD/JPY is one to pay attention to as such but is running up against a key resistance region as outlined here.

FX 22-10

Besides that, all the other major currencies are stuck in narrower ranges on the day. The antipodeans are up slightly but it's not really saying a lot after the fall yesterday. AUD/USD is up 0.3% to 0.6678 but is still keeping below its own 100-day moving average of 0.6695.

Just be wary though that the risk mood is starting to shift a little with US futures now trending lower. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% with 10-year Treasury yields keeping higher at around 4.21%.

That might eventually lead to some spillover moves in FX later on in the day.