The dollar is keeping steady and the ranges for the day remains relatively narrow for the most part. As you can see below, dollar pairs are keeping within 0.1% change on the day as markets are pretty much sitting on edge awaiting the US CPI data.

The mood is likely to persist until we get to the key release later in the day, so don't hold your breath. Elsewhere, equities are showing some signs of softness with US futures now moving lower to be down by 0.3%. That is taking European stocks down with it, nudging into the red but the declines so far are relatively modest.