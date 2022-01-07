The ranges and changes speak for themselves:

Elsewhere, equities are also looking fairly tentative while Treasury yields are little changed. This is shaping up to be a typical placeholder session awaiting the US jobs report later in the day.

Going back to FX, EUR/USD is still caught around 1.1300 with large expiries holding close to the figure level today. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is also still toying with a potential break of 116.00 as buyers seek validation from the key risk event later. GBP/USD is holding just below its 100-day moving average at 1.3552 but above its key hourly moving averages at 1.3497-20.

As for commodity currencies, AUD/USD is pinned down around 0.7150-60 as sellers stay in near-term control in the hunt towards 0.7100. Large expiries at 0.7160 and 0.7200 are ones to take note of for today.