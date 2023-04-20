Dollar pairs aren't hinting at much with only the Swiss franc gaining some decent ground in European morning trade. USD/CHF is down 0.4% to 0.8940 as sellers continue to defend the 0.9000 mark in trading this week. The kiwi remains a decent mover as well, with NZD/USD down 0.3% to 0.6175 but that is off its earlier low of 0.6150 - after the currency was dragged lower by the softer NZ CPI data. I shared some thoughts on the technical picture for the pair here.

Besides that, there isn't much to take note of as the ranges today are leaving a lot to be desired. This comes despite equities looking fairly sluggish and Treasury yields being marked lower across the curve.