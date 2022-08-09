The changes so far on the day (less than 10 pips) and the narrow ranges kind of speaks for itself. There is a sort of subdued tone surrounding major currencies today though at least the aussie and kiwi are holding gains from yesterday. That said, AUD/USD is still keeping below 0.7000 so there's still some technical limitation to the move.

US stocks had a bit of a mixed showing as the return of meme stocks has been something to note. US futures are slightly higher today but there still seems to be a lack of appetite in general.

That is likely because market participants are all waiting on the US CPI data tomorrow before making any sudden moves with any real conviction to boot. Things are looking like it is shaping up to be another typical August day in markets, one without much direction or desire.