It isn't over for the earnings calendar next week as arguably, the most important earnings announcement scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 when Nvidia announces its earnings after the close.
A summary of the major releases:
Monday, May 20
- Zoom
- Palo Alto Networks
- Trip.com
Tuesday May 21
- Lowes
- Toll Brothers
- Urban Outfitters
- Autozone
- Macy's
Wednesday, May 22
- Target
- Analog Devices
- Snowflake
- Nvidia
- TJX
Thursday, May 23
- Ralph Lauren
- Intuit
- BJs
- Ross
- Workday
By far, Nvidia will be the market mover.
Nvidia shares are up 88% in 2024. That sounds like a lot, but EPS are expected to come in at $5.58 which is up from $1.09 during the same quarter in 2023. That is a gain of 411%.
Revenues for Nvidia are expected at $24.556B vs $7.19B in 2023. That is an increase of 241%.
The stock price a year ago was at $305. With the current price at $933, that represents a rise of 205%.