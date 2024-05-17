It isn't over for the earnings calendar next week as arguably, the most important earnings announcement scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 when Nvidia announces its earnings after the close.

A summary of the major releases:

Monday, May 20

  • Zoom
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Trip.com

Tuesday May 21

  • Lowes
  • Toll Brothers
  • Urban Outfitters
  • Autozone
  • Macy's

Wednesday, May 22

  • Target
  • Analog Devices
  • Snowflake
  • Nvidia
  • TJX

Thursday, May 23

  • Ralph Lauren
  • Intuit
  • BJs
  • Ross
  • Workday

By far, Nvidia will be the market mover.

Nvidia shares are up 88% in 2024. That sounds like a lot, but EPS are expected to come in at $5.58 which is up from $1.09 during the same quarter in 2023. That is a gain of 411%.

Revenues for Nvidia are expected at $24.556B vs $7.19B in 2023. That is an increase of 241%.

The stock price a year ago was at $305. With the current price at $933, that represents a rise of 205%.