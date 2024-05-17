It isn't over for the earnings calendar next week as arguably, the most important earnings announcement scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 when Nvidia announces its earnings after the close.

A summary of the major releases:

Monday, May 20

Zoom

Palo Alto Networks

Trip.com

Tuesday May 21

Lowes

Toll Brothers

Urban Outfitters

Autozone

Macy's

Wednesday, May 22

Target

Analog Devices

Snowflake

Nvidia

TJX

Thursday, May 23

Ralph Lauren

Intuit

BJs

Ross

Workday

By far, Nvidia will be the market mover.

Nvidia shares are up 88% in 2024. That sounds like a lot, but EPS are expected to come in at $5.58 which is up from $1.09 during the same quarter in 2023. That is a gain of 411%.



Revenues for Nvidia are expected at $24.556B vs $7.19B in 2023. That is an increase of 241%.

The stock price a year ago was at $305. With the current price at $933, that represents a rise of 205%.