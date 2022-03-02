The major European  indices  are closing higher for the day and also near their high levels for the day:

The provisional closes are showing:

  • German DAX, +0.9%
  • France's CAC +1.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +1.5%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.1%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are modestly higher with the exception of the UK 10 year  yield  . Recall from yesterday the yield in the UK fell by some 25+ basis points on the day. Today's gains are a bounce back from those sharp declines. The German 10 year yield is also back above the 0.0% level at 0.016%.

European 10 year yields
Benchmark European 10 year yields